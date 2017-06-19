Police Identify Suspect In Latest Tul...

Police Identify Suspect In Latest Tulsa Officer-Involved Shooting

NewsOn6 Tulsa

Three Tulsa Police officers were involved in a deadly shooting Saturday night, June 24. The suspect who was shot and killed has been identified as Jimmy Bevenue, 47. "As with any initial incident, more information comes to light shedding a more accurate picture as to what occurred," the release states. "In the interest of open and honest transparency this is what we now know occurred during the Officer Involved Shooting."

