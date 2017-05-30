Owasso Thief Caught On Tape Stealing Woman's Possession, Memories

Owasso Thief Caught On Tape Stealing Woman's Possession, Memorie - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said the thief was driving a white Ford F-250 quad cab, short bed between the years of 2008-2010. Barbara Woodard's family said they had packed everything she owned into a trailer to move her to Owasso when the thief took it all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.