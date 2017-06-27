Overturned Garbage Truck Causes Slowd...

Overturned Garbage Truck Causes Slowdowns On Tulsa's IDL

NewsOn6 Tulsa

Emergency responders and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were on the scene as traffic flow slowed for vehicles trying to drive north on the IDL. It's unclear right now what happened that led to the truck turning over on its side, but the truck did hit a pole and cause a small grass fire under the highway.

