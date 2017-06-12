Oral Roberts women's basketball player found dead in dorm
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|8 hr
|Listen to Malcolm X
|2
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|16 hr
|Breakfast at Tiffany
|9
|Jared Lepley a Docto?
|16 hr
|Jared Lepley is a...
|4
|McLean Air Duct Coating - EXPOSED
|Thu
|GUEST
|1
|If Only OKC Had TWorld Brain, Tulsa Left at Gas...
|Thu
|Turnpike Tolls STILL
|1
|Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping...
|Thu
|Obama a Foreigner
|3
|Stave whittaker john 3 16 is abuser
|Wed
|blessedtosucceed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC