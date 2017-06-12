Oral Roberts women's basketball playe...

Oral Roberts women's basketball player found dead in dorm

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o... 8 hr Listen to Malcolm X 2
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich 16 hr Breakfast at Tiffany 9
Jared Lepley a Docto? 16 hr Jared Lepley is a... 4
McLean Air Duct Coating - EXPOSED Thu GUEST 1
If Only OKC Had TWorld Brain, Tulsa Left at Gas... Thu Turnpike Tolls STILL 1
Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping... Thu Obama a Foreigner 3
Stave whittaker john 3 16 is abuser Wed blessedtosucceed 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Tulsa County was issued at June 17 at 3:00AM CDT

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,098 • Total comments across all topics: 281,813,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC