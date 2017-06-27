Opening Statements Could Begin Soon I...

Opening Statements Could Begin Soon In Former Tulsa Cop's Trial

Opening Statements Could Begin Soon In Former Tulsa Cop's Trial - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Opening statements may begin Wednesday in the murder trial of former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler, who was charged with the murder of his daughter's boyfriend in 2014. Kepler's attorneys said they have several issues with the jury selection process and they argued Tuesday in front of Judge Holmes, about the order in which jurors are called up after one is dismissed.

