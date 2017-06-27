One Man In Life-Threatening Condition After Shooting At Tulsa Convenience Store
Police responded to the Turley Food Mart in the 500 block of East 56th Street North in response to shots fire Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|4 hr
|Real Sunday BusSe...
|15
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16)
|Mon
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Mon
|Jamie Dundee
|18
|Mike Lester
|Mon
|I WIN YOU ARE A L...
|7
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|Sun
|Tiffany is a Moron
|18
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|Jun 23
|Funny
|21
|Jared Lepley a Docto?
|Jun 23
|Jared Lepley is a...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC