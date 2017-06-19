Oklahoma Lawmakers Who Missed The Most Votes This Session

Rep. Leslie Osborn, a Republican from Mustang who chairs the House Appropriations and Budget Committee, led Oklahoma House members in the tally by missing 25 percent of floor and committee votes, according to the Tulsa World. The session ended on May 26. Osborn said the reason for her absences was she was "constantly called off of the floor into meetings with fiscal staff."

