Oklahoma law enforcement officers kil...

Oklahoma law enforcement officers kill man, sparking protest

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Tulsa resident Angie Pitts, left, tries to calm down others as law enforcement officials investigate near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Friday, June 9, 2017 in Tulsa, Okla. Law officers in Tulsa fatally shot a man while trying to pick him up for a mental health issue, triggering a street protest and a corresponding show of force by police in riot gear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tulsa Police Claim Man Recording Station Violat... 8 hr Mr Happy Is Happy... 7
Review: Oklahoma Men's Clinic 9 hr Mr Happy Is Happy... 2
Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother 10 hr Jamie Dundee 7
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich 12 hr Jamie Dundee 4
betty Shelby neds 2 n charge of fbi 13 hr My LoverBoy Alvin 2
Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only 13 hr My LoverBoy Alvin 16
News Sapulpa Parent Claims District Isn't Doing Enou... 13 hr Bone Lover Alvin 3
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,414 • Total comments across all topics: 281,665,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC