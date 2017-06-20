Oklahoma HSBB Coaches Fired After Using School Bus to Buy Beer
Two basketball coaches from Tishomingo High School in Oklahoma were fired after they drove a bus owned by the school to purchase alcohol, KOTV in Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported Saturday. A member of the school board confirmed the coaches used the bus while the team was attending a basketball camp at Connors State College in Warner, Oklahoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jade Jones murder June 11,2017
|4 hr
|Pakl57
|1
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|Mon
|Listen to Malcolm X
|3
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|Mon
|Tiffany is an Idiot
|12
|Jared Lepley a Docto?
|Mon
|Jared Lepley is a...
|6
|Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping...
|Sun
|Hillary c
|4
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|10
|Use TPD for Security at Tulsa Midnight Basketba...
|Jun 17
|Harlem Globetrotter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC