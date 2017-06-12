Oklahoma deputy in fatal shooting once shot woman in face
In this Friday, June 9, 2017 file photo, Police Chaplain Andru Morgan prays at the scene of an officer involved shooting in Tulsa, Okla. Police in Oklahoma say an officer involved in the fatal shooting of a black man turned on his body camera seconds after shots were fired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|4 hr
|Breakfast at Tiffany
|9
|Jared Lepley a Docto?
|4 hr
|Jared Lepley is a...
|4
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|5 hr
|Listen to Malcolm X
|1
|McLean Air Duct Coating - EXPOSED
|Thu
|GUEST
|1
|If Only OKC Had TWorld Brain, Tulsa Left at Gas...
|Thu
|Turnpike Tolls STILL
|1
|Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping...
|Thu
|Obama a Foreigner
|3
|Stave whittaker john 3 16 is abuser
|Wed
|blessedtosucceed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC