Oklahoma Court Affirms Life Sentence In Tulsa Barbershop Death
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a 26-year-old man convicted in the gang-related shooting death of a Tulsa barber. The court handed down the decision Thursday in the case of Dezmen Smith, who was convicted of first-degree murder by a Tulsa County jury last year in the February 2015 shooting death of 41-year-old barber Keith Liggins.
