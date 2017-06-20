Officers involved in Oklahoma shooting death released
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jared Lepley a Docto?
|2 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|2
|Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping...
|12 hr
|the truth
|2
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|Tue
|Jamie Dundee
|8
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|Tue
|Jamie Dundee
|8
|Tulsa Hard Target Season, Its Open
|Tue
|Boy Bynum
|2
|Tulsa Students March For Change After Betty She...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|3
|Tulsa PD, Slow in Speech, Fast On The Draw, Pre...
|Tue
|All Bull
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC