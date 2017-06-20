Officer, deputies identified after fatal officer-involved shooting in north Tulsa
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stave whittaker john 3 16 is abuser
|6 hr
|blessedtosucceed
|1
|Jared Lepley a Docto?
|11 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|2
|Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping...
|21 hr
|the truth
|2
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|Tue
|Jamie Dundee
|8
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|Tue
|Jamie Dundee
|8
|Tulsa Hard Target Season, Its Open
|Tue
|Boy Bynum
|2
|Tulsa Students March For Change After Betty She...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC