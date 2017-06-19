NORDAM Lands Long-Term Airbus Contract To Build Parts In Tulsa
According to a news release, NORDAM will supply Airbus with what it calls anchored honeycomb air-inlet panels for the Leap-1A engine used on the A320neo family of aircraft. The agreement will generate several million dollars of annual revenue, with deliveries beginning early next year, the release states.
