No New Cases Of West Nile Virus Found In Tulsa Co. Mosquitoes
After finding mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus in Tulsa County earlier this month, health officials say traps checked over the past week have come up negative. The Tulsa City-County Health Department says the number of mosquitoes collected in those traps are down by 4,000.
