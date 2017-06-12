No New Cases Of West Nile Virus Found...

No New Cases Of West Nile Virus Found In Tulsa Co. Mosquitoes

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

After finding mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus in Tulsa County earlier this month, health officials say traps checked over the past week have come up negative. The Tulsa City-County Health Department says the number of mosquitoes collected in those traps are down by 4,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o... 22 hr Listen to Malcolm X 2
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich Fri Breakfast at Tiffany 9
Jared Lepley a Docto? Fri Jared Lepley is a... 4
McLean Air Duct Coating - EXPOSED Thu GUEST 1
If Only OKC Had TWorld Brain, Tulsa Left at Gas... Thu Turnpike Tolls STILL 1
Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping... Thu Obama a Foreigner 3
Stave whittaker john 3 16 is abuser Wed blessedtosucceed 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,331 • Total comments across all topics: 281,826,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC