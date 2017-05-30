New Tulsa Business Offers 'Upcycled' One-Of-A-Kind Treasures
New Tulsa Business Offers 'Upcycled' One-Of-A-Kind Treasures - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com They sell anything from bracelets made from bits and pieces of other broken or discarded jewelry to an old drawer that is now a dog bed. Antique and artist malls give small vendors a chance at a storefront location, but what if everything on sale had to be from recycled materials or upcycled? Salvaged Nuggets is just such a place, and it just opened.
