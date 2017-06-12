Murdered Tulsa Teen Remembered As Gifted Athlete
Darrin Wilson, 16, was a student at East Central High School, and a former coach remembers Wilson as a great person and athlete. Wilson's family is devastated so they just didn't have it in them to talk, but they are heartbroken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|8 hr
|Bobbie Huckaby
|7
|Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping...
|10 hr
|Dont Think So
|1
|Tulsa Police Claim Man Recording Station Violat...
|13 hr
|Nasty Boy Alvin Boss
|9
|Tulsa Hard Target Season, Its Open
|Sun
|Terrible Tulsa
|1
|Classic Uncle Tom Leland Ashley Spokesman, Got ...
|Sun
|TakeCourageMan
|1
|Review: Oklahoma Men's Clinic
|Sun
|jayjayjohn314
|3
|trump doin away with welfare
|Sun
|Taxpayer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC