More road construction projects comin...

More road construction projects coming to Tulsa this summer

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Cars drive through construction in the intersection of 21st St. and Lewis in Tulsa Thursday , June 1, 2017. JESSIE WARDARSKI/Tulsa World Workers rebuild roads along the intersection of 41st St. and Harvard in Tulsa Thursday , June 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tulsa Has No Black Leaders, Can You Name 1? 13 hr Bobbie Huckaby 7
Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only 18 hr the truth 11
Ok Senator Jim In hofe, the real hoax 20 hr bullmoose 1
News Argument Turns Deadly in Cherokee County Tuesda... (Aug '10) Wed Tina 91
Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv... May 30 test 4
Jimmy Brooks May 29 Sarah 1
News Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In... May 29 notsweets 7
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,828 • Total comments across all topics: 281,460,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC