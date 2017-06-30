Mayor Bynum To Launch Initiative For Dementia-Friendly Tulsa
Bynum is set to announce Tulsa's partnership with Dementia Friendly America at a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday at Tulsa City Hall, according to a news release. The network is a nationwide initiative to help people in early stages of cognitive decline to stay engaged in the community for a longer period of time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|6 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|22
|TPD, High School Cops Runnin Around as Judge Ju...
|22 hr
|Sick City Tulsa
|1
|Adultry is a felony, Ok law
|Thu
|Guest
|2
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|Thu
|bullmoose
|4
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jun 27
|Real Sunday BusSe...
|15
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16)
|Jun 26
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|Jun 25
|Tiffany is a Moron
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC