Man's Death Shines Light On Dangers O...

Man's Death Shines Light On Dangers Of Tulsa's Growing Homeless Population

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Police believe his face was covered in bruises and say it's likely another homeless person beat him to death. "I can't imagine someone coming off that's not homeless that has no connection to this area finding a homeless man and beating him up," said TPD Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o... 13 hr Listen to Malcolm X 2
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich 20 hr Breakfast at Tiffany 9
Jared Lepley a Docto? 20 hr Jared Lepley is a... 4
McLean Air Duct Coating - EXPOSED Thu GUEST 1
If Only OKC Had TWorld Brain, Tulsa Left at Gas... Thu Turnpike Tolls STILL 1
Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping... Thu Obama a Foreigner 3
Stave whittaker john 3 16 is abuser Wed blessedtosucceed 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Tulsa County was issued at June 17 at 3:00AM CDT

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,594 • Total comments across all topics: 281,817,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC