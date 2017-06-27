Man Charged With Murder In Tulsa Home...

Man Charged With Murder In Tulsa Home Invasion Attempt

5 hrs ago

Prosecutors have charged a 36-year-old man with first-degree murder following a deadly Tulsa home invasion attempt on June 21st. John Schmidt is accused of shooting and killing a man after trying to break into a home near Independence and North Marion.

