Lost Kingdom en el Tulsa Zoo Lost Kin...

Lost Kingdom en el Tulsa Zoo Lost Kingdom opens at Tulsa Zoo

Para aquellos fanA ticos del Tulsa Zoo que se preguntaban quA© estaba pasando tras bambalinas en medio del parque, y quA© misterios se ocultaban detrA s de las vayas que no dejaban traslucir pista del futuro, bueno la espera terminA3: el Tulsa Zoo abriA3 las puertas del Lost Kingdom / Reino Perdido, la semana pasada. En la inauguraciA3n estuvieron el alcalde de la ciudad G.T. Bynum y los directores del zoolA3gico.

