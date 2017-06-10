Lost Kingdom en el Tulsa Zoo Lost Kingdom opens at Tulsa Zoo
Para aquellos fanA ticos del Tulsa Zoo que se preguntaban quA© estaba pasando tras bambalinas en medio del parque, y quA© misterios se ocultaban detrA s de las vayas que no dejaban traslucir pista del futuro, bueno la espera terminA3: el Tulsa Zoo abriA3 las puertas del Lost Kingdom / Reino Perdido, la semana pasada. En la inauguraciA3n estuvieron el alcalde de la ciudad G.T. Bynum y los directores del zoolA3gico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at La Semana del Sur.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulsa Police Claim Man Recording Station Violat...
|16 hr
|Mr Happy Is Happy...
|7
|Review: Oklahoma Men's Clinic
|16 hr
|Mr Happy Is Happy...
|2
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|18 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|20 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|betty Shelby neds 2 n charge of fbi
|20 hr
|My LoverBoy Alvin
|2
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|20 hr
|My LoverBoy Alvin
|16
|Sapulpa Parent Claims District Isn't Doing Enou...
|21 hr
|Bone Lover Alvin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC