LGBTQ people 'have not won a war yet,...

LGBTQ people 'have not won a war yet,' still fight for equality as...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Toby Jenkins, executive director of Oklahomans for Equality, and Moises Echeverria, president and CEO of Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice. JESSIE WARDARSKI/Tulsa World file Toby Jenkins directs staff and volunteers Friday as they prepare for the 35th annual Tulsa Pride festival at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother 1 min Streets 1
Tulsa Has No Black Leaders, Can You Name 1? Thu Bobbie Huckaby 7
Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only Thu the truth 11
Ok Senator Jim In hofe, the real hoax Thu bullmoose 1
News Argument Turns Deadly in Cherokee County Tuesda... (Aug '10) Wed Tina 91
Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv... May 30 test 4
Jimmy Brooks May 29 Sarah 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,449 • Total comments across all topics: 281,489,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC