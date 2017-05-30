LGBTQ people 'have not won a war yet,' still fight for equality as...
Toby Jenkins, executive director of Oklahomans for Equality, and Moises Echeverria, president and CEO of Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice. JESSIE WARDARSKI/Tulsa World file Toby Jenkins directs staff and volunteers Friday as they prepare for the 35th annual Tulsa Pride festival at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|1 min
|Streets
|1
|Tulsa Has No Black Leaders, Can You Name 1?
|Thu
|Bobbie Huckaby
|7
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|Thu
|the truth
|11
|Ok Senator Jim In hofe, the real hoax
|Thu
|bullmoose
|1
|Argument Turns Deadly in Cherokee County Tuesda... (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Tina
|91
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|May 30
|test
|4
|Jimmy Brooks
|May 29
|Sarah
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC