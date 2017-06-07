Jurisdiction dispute delays trial of Oklahoma brothers accused of killing rancher
The Tulsa World reports that the Osage County prosecutors' case against Jeremy and Tyler Reece was dismissed again on Friday because the U.S. Attorney still has jurisdiction in the case. They may go to tribal court because Holt's body was discovered on Osage Tribal land and because the brothers are members of the Muskogee Nation.
