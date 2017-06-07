Jurisdiction dispute delays trial of ...

Jurisdiction dispute delays trial of Oklahoma brothers accused of killing rancher

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

The Tulsa World reports that the Osage County prosecutors' case against Jeremy and Tyler Reece was dismissed again on Friday because the U.S. Attorney still has jurisdiction in the case. They may go to tribal court because Holt's body was discovered on Osage Tribal land and because the brothers are members of the Muskogee Nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother 22 hr Jamie Dundee 5
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Jun 3 Black Terror 316
Tulsa Has No Black Leaders, Can You Name 1? Jun 1 Bobbie Huckaby 7
Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only Jun 1 the truth 11
Ok Senator Jim In hofe, the real hoax Jun 1 bullmoose 1
News Argument Turns Deadly in Cherokee County Tuesda... (Aug '10) May 31 Tina 91
Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv... May 30 test 4
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Tulsa County was issued at June 07 at 1:43PM CDT

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,543 • Total comments across all topics: 281,603,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC