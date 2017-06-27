Judge Rules Tulsa Police Officer Can Be Tried On Child Sex Abuse Charges
Noel McFadden, 70, was arrested in April after investigators say he would lure children to his home with gifts and candy. They say he would gain the trust of parents and then invite kids over to his house where he would touch them inappropriately.
