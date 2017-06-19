Homeowner shoots at burglary suspects...

Homeowner shoots at burglary suspects, one man found dead inside car

Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Tulsa police had been getting shots-fired calls around East Independence Street and North Marion Avenue around 3 a.m. Wednesday before an officer found the shooting victim at the scene. I'm told the homeowner had been firing gunshots at burglars on his property, apparently striking the suspect who was found dead inside a car on East King Street.

