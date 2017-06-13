Highlights from testimony of Attorney...

Highlights from testimony of Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Only 6-percent of hotels nationwide get AAA's four-diamond rating, and they've just added two more Tulsa-area hotels. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Catoosa and the Hyatt Regency in downtown Tulsa were just given the four-diamond status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jared Lepley a Docto? 6 hr Jamie Dundee 1
Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping... 8 hr the truth 2
Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother 22 hr Jamie Dundee 8
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich 22 hr Jamie Dundee 8
Tulsa Hard Target Season, Its Open Tue Boy Bynum 2
News Tulsa Students March For Change After Betty She... Tue ThomasA 3
Tulsa PD, Slow in Speech, Fast On The Draw, Pre... Tue All Bull 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,550 • Total comments across all topics: 281,755,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC