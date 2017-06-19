Habitat For Humanity Helps Build New Home For Tulsa Refuge Family
Tulsa Habitat for Humanity held a wall raising Friday morning near Archer and North College Avenue. The U.S. granted the family, originally from Burma, refugee status back in 2015 and they've been in Tulsa ever since.
