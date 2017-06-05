Girlfriend: Tulsa Man Shot In Chest W...

Girlfriend: Tulsa Man Shot In Chest While 'Wrestling' With Gun

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Tulsa Police were called to the scene of what may be an accidental shooting in east Tulsa Sunday morning, June 11. Officers tell News On 6 it happened at a duplex near 31st Street and Highway 169 just after 7 a.m. An officer said a 19-year-old man has a gunshot wound to the chest and has been taken to surgery. Police said they were initially told the man accidentally shot himself in the chest while alone in the living room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tulsa Hard Target Season, Its Open 42 min Terrible Tulsa 1
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich 5 hr Jamie Dundee 5
Classic Uncle Tom Leland Ashley Spokesman, Got ... 7 hr TakeCourageMan 1
Review: Oklahoma Men's Clinic 7 hr jayjayjohn314 3
trump doin away with welfare 10 hr Taxpayer 2
News Tulsa Police Claim Man Recording Station Violat... Sat Mr Happy Is Happy... 7
Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother Sat Jamie Dundee 7
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,839 • Total comments across all topics: 281,683,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC