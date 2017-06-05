Girlfriend: Tulsa Man Shot In Chest While 'Wrestling' With Gun

Tulsa Police were called to the scene of what may be an accidental shooting in east Tulsa Sunday morning, June 11. Officers tell News On 6 it happened at a duplex near 31st Street and Highway 169 just after 7 a.m. An officer said a 19-year-old man has a gunshot wound to the chest and has been taken to surgery. Police said they were initially told the man accidentally shot himself in the chest while alone in the living room.

