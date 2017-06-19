Funeral Underway For Tulsa Man, Shot,...

Funeral Underway For Tulsa Man, Shot, Killed By Deputies, Police Officer

Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The funeral for 29-year-old Tulsa man man shot and killed by a Tulsa police officer and two Tulsa County deputies is being held Tuesday at Tulsa's First United Methodist church. Sheriff deputies had been trying to pick Barre up for a mental health issue when investigators say he went to a convenience store armed with two knives on June 9th.

