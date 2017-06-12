Funeral Tuesday For Tulsa Man Shot, K...

Funeral Tuesday For Tulsa Man Shot, Killed By Deputies, Police Officer

NewsOn6 Tulsa

The funeral for 29-year-old Tulsa man man shot and killed by a Tulsa police officer and two Tulsa County deputies will be held Tuesday morning, June 20th. The funeral will be at First United Methodist at 1115 South Boulder with burial at the Crown Hill Cemetery in the 4300 block of East 66th Street North.

