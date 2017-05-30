Free Summer Meals Just A Text Away For Children In Oklahoma
In Tulsa there are 65 locations now open to make sure no child goes hungry over the summer. Anyone under 18 years old can get free breakfast and lunch through the Summer Food Service Program by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
