Fox News reports House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, aides shot at baseball practice in Virginia

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, Majority Whip and ,, speaks at President Trump's press conference with members of the GOP, on the passage of legislation to roll back the Affordable Care Act, in the Rose Garden of the White House, On Thursday, May 4, 2017. Fox News is reporting that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and members of his staff were shot during baseball practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.