Four Vehicle Crash On Tulsa Interstate Sends One To The Hospital
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a four vehicle pileup on Interstate 44 at 161st Street East Avenue sent at least one person to the hospital early Wednesday. Troopers said the crash happened at around 1:45 a.m. when an eastbound Mazda hit a Nissan pickup, causing the truck to flip onto its top.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jade Jones murder June 11,2017
|Tue
|Pakl57
|1
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|Mon
|Listen to Malcolm X
|3
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|Mon
|Tiffany is an Idiot
|12
|Jared Lepley a Docto?
|Mon
|Jared Lepley is a...
|6
|Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping...
|Jun 18
|Hillary c
|4
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|Jun 17
|Jamie Dundee
|10
|Use TPD for Security at Tulsa Midnight Basketba...
|Jun 17
|Harlem Globetrotter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC