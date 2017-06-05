Former Tulsa Oilers star arrested on ...

Former Tulsa Oilers star arrested on first-degree rape charge in March assault in Jenks

A Jenks man and former Tulsa Oilers star was jailed Tuesday after the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office filed first-degree rape and sexual battery charges against him that stemmed from an altercation that occurred in March. Douglas Lawrence, 49, is accused of touching a woman's breasts without her consent before raping her inside her residence on March 14. A probable cause affidavit indicates officers allege Lawrence knew the woman previously and had been drinking that night while the two watched a movie in her living room.

