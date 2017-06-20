Former Tulsa Businessman Arrested For...

Former Tulsa Businessman Arrested For Security Fraud

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Robert Eugene Tucker, 50, was charged with fraud in the sale of securities and violation of order issued under the Oklahoma Uniform Securities Act, according to online jail records. Tucker is currently serving a 10-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty last year to practices similar to the charges filed June 7. During their investigation, agents with the AG's Consumer Protection Unit determined Tucker targeted a victim and sold a six-month note for $15,000, promising a return of $17,107.19.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
McLean Air Duct Coating - EXPOSED 15 hr GUEST 1
If Only OKC Had TWorld Brain, Tulsa Left at Gas... 17 hr Turnpike Tolls STILL 1
Jared Lepley a Docto? 17 hr Jared Lepley is a... 3
Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping... 18 hr Obama a Foreigner 3
Stave whittaker john 3 16 is abuser Wed blessedtosucceed 1
Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother Tue Jamie Dundee 8
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich Tue Jamie Dundee 8
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,308 • Total comments across all topics: 281,790,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC