Former Tulsa Businessman Arrested For Security Fraud
Robert Eugene Tucker, 50, was charged with fraud in the sale of securities and violation of order issued under the Oklahoma Uniform Securities Act, according to online jail records. Tucker is currently serving a 10-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty last year to practices similar to the charges filed June 7. During their investigation, agents with the AG's Consumer Protection Unit determined Tucker targeted a victim and sold a six-month note for $15,000, promising a return of $17,107.19.
