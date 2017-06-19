Foo Fighters Coming To Tulsa In November
The BOK Center announced Foo Fighters will be bringing their "Concrete and Gold" tour to Tulsa. The concert is scheduled for November 15. Tickets go on sale June 29. "I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever.
