Fireworks Banned In The City of Tulsa
Tulsa Firefighters have to respond to numerous injuries and fires due to fireworks. In result of that, the City of Tulsa decided to do away with them indefinitely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|37 min
|Guest
|21
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|1 hr
|bullmoose
|4
|Adultry is a felony, Ok law
|2 hr
|bullmoose
|1
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Tue
|Real Sunday BusSe...
|15
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16)
|Jun 26
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|Jun 25
|Tiffany is a Moron
|18
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|Jun 23
|Funny
|21
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC