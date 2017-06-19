Filming Of 'Chickasaw Rancher' In Tulsa To Wrap Up
After six weeks of shooting, production wraps up tomorrow on a movie about a historic member of the Chickasaw tribe. "The Chickasaw Rancher" tells the story of Montford T. Johnson who, despite being orphaned, built a ranching empire along the Chisholm Trail.
