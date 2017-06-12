Family of Tulsa black man shot and ki...

Family of Tulsa black man shot and killed by cop files suit TULSA,...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
McLean Air Duct Coating - EXPOSED 5 hr GUEST 1
If Only OKC Had TWorld Brain, Tulsa Left at Gas... 7 hr Turnpike Tolls STILL 1
Jared Lepley a Docto? 8 hr Jared Lepley is a... 3
Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping... 8 hr Obama a Foreigner 3
Stave whittaker john 3 16 is abuser 18 hr blessedtosucceed 1
Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother Tue Jamie Dundee 8
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich Tue Jamie Dundee 8
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,461 • Total comments across all topics: 281,780,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC