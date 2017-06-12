Family of Tulsa black man shot and killed by cop files suit TULSA,...
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McLean Air Duct Coating - EXPOSED
|5 hr
|GUEST
|1
|If Only OKC Had TWorld Brain, Tulsa Left at Gas...
|7 hr
|Turnpike Tolls STILL
|1
|Jared Lepley a Docto?
|8 hr
|Jared Lepley is a...
|3
|Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping...
|8 hr
|Obama a Foreigner
|3
|Stave whittaker john 3 16 is abuser
|18 hr
|blessedtosucceed
|1
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|Tue
|Jamie Dundee
|8
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|Tue
|Jamie Dundee
|8
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC