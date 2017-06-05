Facebook Live Video Leads To Child Abuse Arrest Of Tulsa Man
Officers arrested Ralph Patrick Hishaw, 32, after watching the video on Monday, June 5, 2017. They say the incident happened in a house in the 2200 block of North Frankfort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|3 hr
|Bauxauf Ahmet
|4
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|Black Terror
|316
|Tulsa Has No Black Leaders, Can You Name 1?
|Jun 1
|Bobbie Huckaby
|7
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|Jun 1
|the truth
|11
|Ok Senator Jim In hofe, the real hoax
|Jun 1
|bullmoose
|1
|Argument Turns Deadly in Cherokee County Tuesda... (Aug '10)
|May 31
|Tina
|91
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|May 30
|test
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC