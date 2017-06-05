Facebook Live Video Leads To Child Ab...

Facebook Live Video Leads To Child Abuse Arrest Of Tulsa Man

Officers arrested Ralph Patrick Hishaw, 32, after watching the video on Monday, June 5, 2017. They say the incident happened in a house in the 2200 block of North Frankfort.

