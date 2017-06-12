Epic Charter School Opens On-Site Learning Centers In OKC, Tulsa
Epic Charter School Opens On-Site Learning Centers In OKC, Tulsa - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports EPIC Charter School has entered a charter contract with Rose State College to operate on-site learning centers in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties for the upcoming school year. "The learning centers will be open and fully staffed with certified teachers from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and we will offer free before and after care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|55 min
|Jamie Dundee
|8
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|56 min
|Jamie Dundee
|8
|Tulsa Hard Target Season, Its Open
|5 hr
|Boy Bynum
|2
|Tulsa Students March For Change After Betty She...
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13)
|9 hr
|Guest
|12
|Tulsa PD, Slow in Speech, Fast On The Draw, Pre...
|10 hr
|All Bull
|1
|Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping...
|Mon
|Dont Think So
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC