East Tulsa homicide investigation

East Tulsa homicide investigation

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 6 min justasking 317
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich 4 hr Jamie Dundee 15
Jim Ogle 10 hr Kentucky Girl 1
Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only 22 hr Bobbie Huckaby 20
Jade Jones murder June 11,2017 Tue Pakl57 1
FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o... Jun 19 Listen to Malcolm X 3
Jared Lepley a Docto? Jun 19 Jared Lepley is a... 6
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,598 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC