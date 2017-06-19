Driver Hurt When Car Rear Ends Pickup On Tulsa Highway
One person was sent to the hospital after a rollover crash on Highway 75 at Interstate 44. Police said a silver car crashed into the back of a red pickup around 3 a.m. Sunday, June 25. Police said both vehicles were heading north, and it wasn't clear if the car was entering or exiting the highway when the wreck occurred. The pickup flipped on its side.
