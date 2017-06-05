Driver Flees After Hitting, Killing Woman Crossing Tulsa Street
Police say a woman crossing a Tulsa street late Monday died after they say she was hit by a vehicle near 47th and South Harvard. Police are now trying to get more information on the vehicle which struck her and are asking if you know anything to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
