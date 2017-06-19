Driver Arrested On DUI Complaint Following Tulsa Crash

Police arrested a 30-year-old Tulsa man suspected of driving while under the influence after hitting a parked car, then being involved in a two vehicle crash at 13th and Rockford late Thursday. Officers said at about 11:30 p.m. a woman was driving her white Mitsubishi west on 13th when she was t-boned in the side by a white Kia, driven by Mark Cardenas who was headed north.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.