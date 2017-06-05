Dean Chats With New OU Head Football ...

Dean Chats With New OU Head Football Coach Lincoln Riley

8 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

WATCH: Dean Chats With New OU Head Football Coach Lincoln Riley - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Bob Stoops shocked the college football world on Wednesday when he announced his retirement after 18 years as the head football coach at Oklahoma. Now Lincoln Riley, 33, is the new face of the Sooners after spending two years as OU's offensive coordinator.

