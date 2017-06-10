Dan a conocer el dise o del nuevo puente peatonal de Tulsa Tulsa's...
El alcalde G.T Bynum y el ComitA© de SelecciA3n de Puentes dieron a conocer esta semana al ganador del nuevo puente peatonal para el rA o Arkansas, el proyecto triunfador fue "The Gateway", diseA ado por el grupo Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates . The Gateway es un puente arqueado con un diseA o elegante y atemporal que se convertirA en una pieza icA3nica a lo largo del rio Arkansas, complementando al vecino Gathering Place.
