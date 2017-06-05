Community Leaders, TPD Officer Try To Ease Tension After Fatal Shooting
Community Leaders, TPD Officer Try To Ease Tension After Fatal S - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Community Police Officer Amley Floyd, known as Popsey, grew up in the area and is also working to calm tensions. Morning Star Baptist Church pastor, Dr. Rodney Goss, was one of many religious leaders who showed up to help people release their emotions and to calm the crowd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ok Senator Jim In hofe, the real hoax
|5 min
|Alvin Boss
|2
|betty Shelby neds 2 n charge of fbi
|8 min
|Alvin Boss
|1
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|10 min
|Alvin Boss
|6
|trump doin away with welfare
|12 min
|Alvin Boss
|1
|I farted
|14 min
|Alvin Boss
|1
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|17 min
|Alvin Boss
|3
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|18 min
|Alvin Boss
|15
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC