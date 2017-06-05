Community Leaders, TPD Officer Try To...

Community Leaders, TPD Officer Try To Ease Tension After Fatal Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Community Leaders, TPD Officer Try To Ease Tension After Fatal S - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Community Police Officer Amley Floyd, known as Popsey, grew up in the area and is also working to calm tensions. Morning Star Baptist Church pastor, Dr. Rodney Goss, was one of many religious leaders who showed up to help people release their emotions and to calm the crowd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ok Senator Jim In hofe, the real hoax 5 min Alvin Boss 2
betty Shelby neds 2 n charge of fbi 8 min Alvin Boss 1
Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother 10 min Alvin Boss 6
trump doin away with welfare 12 min Alvin Boss 1
I farted 14 min Alvin Boss 1
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich 17 min Alvin Boss 3
Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only 18 min Alvin Boss 15
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,820 • Total comments across all topics: 281,651,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC