Coding Dojo opens Tulsa campus
But a nationally recognized school that teaches that craft is opening a campus here in an attempt to address that need, it announced Wednesday. Coding Dojo said its Tulsa campus will be at 36 Degrees North, a Tulsa entrepreneurship hub and co-working space at 36 E Cameron Street.
